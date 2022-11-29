ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios stock opened at 27.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 23.88 and its 200 day moving average price is 24.19. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 1 year low of 21.93 and a 1 year high of 28.42.
