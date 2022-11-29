ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios stock opened at 27.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 23.88 and its 200 day moving average price is 24.19. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 1 year low of 21.93 and a 1 year high of 28.42.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations.

