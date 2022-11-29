Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,200 shares, a growth of 84.9% from the October 31st total of 486,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 509,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. 8.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATNM stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.69. 159,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,637. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $15.12.

ATNM has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

