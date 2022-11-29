Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $108.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $68.57 and a 1 year high of $112.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,055,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darby Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,285 shares of company stock valued at $5,372,079 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,348,000 after buying an additional 130,469 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the third quarter worth about $11,109,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 17.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 605,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,387,000 after buying an additional 90,927 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,539,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 3,407.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after buying an additional 78,164 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.