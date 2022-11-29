Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Shares Up 6.8%

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.83 and last traded at $17.83. 15,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 605,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACET. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Adicet Bio Trading Up 6.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26.

Insider Transactions at Adicet Bio

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Blake Aftab sold 1,646 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $25,348.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,110.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Blake Aftab sold 1,646 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $25,348.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,110.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 8,094 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $133,631.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,992.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,728. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 52.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth $11,583,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 18.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 14,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 28.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

