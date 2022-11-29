Adshares (ADS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $474,166.04

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00008611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $46.93 million and approximately $474,166.04 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009642 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00025115 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005959 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002124 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000735 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 33,090,464 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

