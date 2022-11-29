Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $29.60.

Institutional Trading of Agile Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Further Reading

