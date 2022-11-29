Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the mining company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Agnico Eagle Mines has increased its dividend payment by an average of 47.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Agnico Eagle Mines has a dividend payout ratio of 80.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.9%.

NYSE:AEM opened at $48.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.65.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after buying an additional 7,399,467 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,884,284 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,607 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,490,954 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,316,000 after acquiring an additional 536,696 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,177,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $194,565,000 after purchasing an additional 527,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 968,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,319,000 after purchasing an additional 424,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

