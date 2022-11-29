Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.553 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AEM opened at C$65.39 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$48.88 and a 1-year high of C$84.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$59.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEM has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 30th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$75.00.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

