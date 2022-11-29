Aion Price Tops $0.0335 on Top Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 29th. In the last week, Aion has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0335 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $16.80 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00122301 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00226322 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006022 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00048253 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00061510 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.