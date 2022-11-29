Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lessened its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $29,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth $322,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 63.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,934,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth $1,734,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Align Technology by 17.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.22 and a 200 day moving average of $241.83. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $688.60.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

