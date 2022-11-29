Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.89.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALKS. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 0.60. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $252.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.45 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter worth about $874,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter worth about $911,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 242.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 25,276 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 19.3% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 75,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 12,117 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

