Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 450.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,429,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170,237 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.79% of Twilio worth $119,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 11.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,572,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,053,000 after purchasing an additional 551,175 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,608,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,199,000 after purchasing an additional 403,326 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.8% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,124,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,572,000 after acquiring an additional 369,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWLO stock opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $297.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.84.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Twilio from $113.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.18.

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,170 shares of company stock valued at $579,649 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

