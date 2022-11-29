Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 432,727 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 297.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 432,727 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.96% of Paycom Software worth $161,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 20.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,674,000 after acquiring an additional 16,060 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3,458.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 17.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $325.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 75.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.75. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $450.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.13.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.