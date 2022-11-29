Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Boosted by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.4% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $427,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 52.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 184,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.90.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.36. The stock had a trading volume of 315,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,912,550. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,801 shares valued at $20,043,004. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

