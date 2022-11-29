AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) PT Lowered to $1.10

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMC. B. Riley reduced their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on AMC Entertainment to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $3.72.

AMC opened at $7.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.61. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $38.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,321,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,431,000 after acquiring an additional 428,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,393,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,012,000 after acquiring an additional 107,221 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 225.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,824,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,987 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,806,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,032,000 after acquiring an additional 29,321 shares during the period. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

