American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of United Therapeutics worth $17,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 904.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 62,576 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $525,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 91.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $14,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Therapeutics Price Performance

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $1,220,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,965.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.56, for a total value of $150,207.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,800.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,230 shares of company stock worth $18,484,217 in the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $270.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.47. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $271.92.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

