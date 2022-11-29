American International Group Inc. Grows Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,322 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $21,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in EOG Resources by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,978 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $301,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in EOG Resources by 581.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 110,772 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,534,000 after buying an additional 94,525 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 279,999 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $33,384,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $449,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG Resources Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.41.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $136.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.67 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

