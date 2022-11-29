American International Group Inc. Sells 1,566 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $16,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $291.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $403.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.81.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.53.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

