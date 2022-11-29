American International Group Inc. Sells 17,104 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,104 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Service Co. International worth $18,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. CNB Bank bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 1,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Co. International news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,914,879.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,513 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $70.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day moving average is $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.74. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. Service Co. International had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The company had revenue of $977.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

