American International Group Inc. Sells 6,325 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 213,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $16,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in RPM International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in RPM International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RPM International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RPM International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $101.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.09 and its 200 day moving average is $89.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

RPM International Increases Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $42,920.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,270.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $42,920.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,270.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

