Amgen Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. During the last week, Amgen has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Amgen token can now be bought for $1.11 or 0.00006731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Amgen has a total market capitalization of $109.73 million and $118,371.97 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Amgen Profile

Amgen launched on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.11131313 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $108,393.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

