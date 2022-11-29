Amtech Systems (ASYS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. Amtech Systems has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASYS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amtech Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Amtech Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

In other news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $37,253.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 21,422 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 97,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Amtech Systems by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Amtech Systems by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

