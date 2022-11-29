Analysts Set Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Target Price at $59.75

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNT. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNT. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 477.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 408.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

LNT stock opened at $55.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.53%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

