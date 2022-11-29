Analysts Set Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target at $243.40

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $243.40.

AZPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,611.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZPN opened at $230.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.92, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.90. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $135.48 and a twelve month high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.95. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $250.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 84.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.