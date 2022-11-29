Analysts Set Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target at $81.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on FBHS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Insider Transactions at Fortune Brands Home & Security

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,631,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 24.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $64.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $52.95 and a one year high of $108.41.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

