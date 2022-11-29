Analysts Set Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Target Price at $59.08

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

KRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Kilroy Realty Increases Dividend

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $79.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average of $49.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 111.92%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

