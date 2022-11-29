Analysts Set Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) PT at $4.90

Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.90.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Nerdy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Nerdy from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nerdy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Nerdy Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of NRDY stock opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. Nerdy has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $6.45.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRDY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Nerdy in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Nerdy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Nerdy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nerdy by 108,950.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.
