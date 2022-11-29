Analysts Set Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Price Target at $65.29

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.29.

Several analysts have commented on SON shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 1.9 %

SON opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.44 and its 200 day moving average is $59.91. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $38,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,753,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Further Reading

