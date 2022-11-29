Ankr Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.45 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. In the last week, Ankr has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $210.36 million and approximately $10.45 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,374.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010557 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007632 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00040771 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021991 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00241198 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003793 BTC.

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0220555 USD and is up 1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $12,331,672.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

