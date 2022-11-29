API3 (API3) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.45 Million

API3 (API3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. In the last week, API3 has traded up 12% against the dollar. API3 has a total market capitalization of $95.75 million and approximately $8.45 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 token can now be purchased for approximately $1.54 or 0.00009432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get API3 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.05 or 0.07059233 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.51 or 0.00497274 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,958.64 or 0.30253068 BTC.

About API3

API3’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 114,855,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The official website for API3 is api3.org. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.