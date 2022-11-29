Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Gap Down to $153.00

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $153.00, but opened at $141.50. Arch Resources shares last traded at $146.10, with a volume of 2,685 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on Arch Resources from $214.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $8.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.14 by ($0.46). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 111.61% and a net margin of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $863.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.92 EPS. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 51.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $10.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 7.7%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.89%.

Insider Activity at Arch Resources

In other Arch Resources news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $34,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arch Resources news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $34,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Arch Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 5.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in Arch Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Resources

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.