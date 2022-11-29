Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 170000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Arctic Star Exploration Stock Up 14.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$8.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Diagras property that consists of 58 contiguous claims with an area of 48,346 hectares located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

