Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) traded down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.22. 18,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,433,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.45 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $6.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Down 1.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.56%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,162,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 1,072,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 76,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.
About Ardagh Metal Packaging
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.