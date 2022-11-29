Ark (ARK) Market Cap Reaches $40.31 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 29th. Ark has a market cap of $40.31 million and $2.80 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009520 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00024783 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000320 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005952 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004853 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,820,056 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

