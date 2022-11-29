AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management grew its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca comprises approximately 1.8% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $28,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.44) to GBX 118 ($1.41) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,264.20.

Shares of AZN stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.01. The stock had a trading volume of 124,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,286,959. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $71.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

