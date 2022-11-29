Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) Short Interest Update

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the October 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 256,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACII. Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 17.8% during the third quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,102,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 166,750 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 13.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 513,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth $4,992,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the second quarter worth $4,464,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 6.7% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 451,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 28,266 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II alerts:

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACII traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,257. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

About Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.