ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$56.50.

ATA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark dropped their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Stock Performance

Shares of ATA opened at C$43.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.04. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52 week low of C$30.60 and a 52 week high of C$53.65. The stock has a market cap of C$3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.34.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

