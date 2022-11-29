Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Announces $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Avangrid has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years. Avangrid has a payout ratio of 77.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Avangrid to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.5%.

Avangrid Price Performance

Shares of AGR opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.39. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Avangrid had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGR. StockNews.com cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Institutional Trading of Avangrid

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth $214,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 208.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Avangrid by 90.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Avangrid by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. 12.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

