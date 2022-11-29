AVINOC Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 29th. In the last seven days, AVINOC has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One AVINOC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AVINOC has a market capitalization of $82.01 million and approximately $755,318.40 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AVINOC alerts:

AVINOC Token Profile

AVINOC launched on July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official website is avinoc.com. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AVINOC

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

