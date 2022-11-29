Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Avivagen Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.17 million and a PE ratio of -0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17.

Avivagen (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 16th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avivagen

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr.

