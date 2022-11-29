B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th.

B2Gold has a payout ratio of 48.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect B2Gold to earn $0.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $392.55 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BTG shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. M Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in B2Gold by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,336,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,858,000 after buying an additional 6,381,243 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,786,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,114 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,108,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,367 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,181,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,195,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 769,046 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About B2Gold

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.