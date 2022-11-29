Baader Bank Analysts Give Aurubis (ETR:NDA) a €110.00 Price Target

Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) received a €110.00 ($113.40) price target from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($81.44) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($80.41) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Aurubis Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:NDA traded down €1.28 ($1.32) on Tuesday, hitting €73.50 ($75.77). The company had a trading volume of 51,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,299. Aurubis has a 1-year low of €51.00 ($52.58) and a 1-year high of €116.85 ($120.46). The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €62.94 and a 200 day moving average price of €68.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

