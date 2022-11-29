Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Shares Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BCSF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 196.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 76,677 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.7% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 49,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 54.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,216,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,965,000 after purchasing an additional 429,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.9% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 131,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BCSF opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $16.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. This is a boost from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.82%.

BCSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

