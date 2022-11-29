Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Receives C$10.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLDP shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at C$7.61 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of C$6.93 and a 12-month high of C$19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.97.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

