Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Update

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the October 31st total of 572,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Banca Mediolanum Stock Performance

BNMDF stock remained flat at $6.11 during trading on Tuesday. Banca Mediolanum has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46.

Get Banca Mediolanum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Banca Mediolanum from €9.00 ($9.28) to €9.50 ($9.79) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.