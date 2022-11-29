Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.56

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 65 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bankinter from €5.10 ($5.26) to €5.50 ($5.67) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.
