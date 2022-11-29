BarnBridge Hits Market Capitalization of $37.78 Million (BOND)

BarnBridge (BOND) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. In the last week, BarnBridge has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One BarnBridge token can currently be bought for $3.81 or 0.00023094 BTC on exchanges. BarnBridge has a market capitalization of $37.78 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BarnBridge Token Profile

BarnBridge’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,919,223 tokens. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com.

BarnBridge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.”

