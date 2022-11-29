Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target Cut to GBX 440 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 459 ($5.49) to GBX 440 ($5.26) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BDEV. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 427 ($5.11) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($9.99) to GBX 462 ($5.53) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 530 ($6.34) to GBX 490 ($5.86) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 578.43 ($6.92).

Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 399.90 ($4.78) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 376.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 436.97. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 313 ($3.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 765.14 ($9.15). The company has a market cap of £4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 799.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a dividend of GBX 25.70 ($0.31) per share. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $11.20. This represents a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.20%.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 415 ($4.96) per share, with a total value of £4,980 ($5,957.65). In related news, insider Mike Scott acquired 992 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 412 ($4.93) per share, with a total value of £4,087.04 ($4,889.39). Also, insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 415 ($4.96) per share, with a total value of £4,980 ($5,957.65). Insiders acquired 22,436 shares of company stock valued at $9,276,476 in the last ninety days.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

