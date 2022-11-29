Baxter International Inc. (BAX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on January 3rd

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAXGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

Baxter International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Baxter International has a dividend payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Baxter International to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Baxter International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.58. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $49.83 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 6.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Baxter International from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Baxter International from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

