Baxter International Inc. (BAX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on January 3rd

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.
Baxter International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Baxter International has a dividend payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Baxter International to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.
Baxter International Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.58. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $49.83 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.23.
BAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Baxter International from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Baxter International from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.
