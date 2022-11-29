Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BDRFY shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €121.00 ($124.74) to €116.00 ($119.59) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €86.00 ($88.66) to €87.00 ($89.69) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €121.00 ($124.74) to €128.00 ($131.96) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

BDRFY opened at $21.62 on Thursday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $21.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

